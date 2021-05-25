Troup Basketball Camp opens June 7

TROUP — The annual Troup Basketball Camp for boys and girls is scheduled to get under way o June 7 and run through June 9.
Youngsters in grades 2-5 in the fall are scheduled for 8-10 a.m. Sessions, with those in grades 6-9 in the fall slated for instruction from 10 a.m. to noon.
All sessions will take place at Tiger Gymnasium.
Registration fee is $50 for those signing up by Sat., May 28. The fee is $60 for those that sign up after May 28.
You must sign up by may 28 in order to guarantee your t-shirt size.
“Our mission is, first and foremost, for your child to have fun. We love coaching and playing basketball and look forward to developing in your child the skills to be a successful basketball player. Each day we will invest time into critical offensive and defensive fundamentals, competitive drills and games, and live game action.”
-Coach Harley & Coach Minnix
