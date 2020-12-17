Troup Basketball: Tigers clip Frankston; Lady Tigers fall to Harleton

Basketball teams from Troup High School won a game and lost one on Tuesday.
The Tigers traveled to Frankston where they conquered the Indians, 40-31.
Troup now stands at 8-3 while Frankston owns a 3-5 record.
The Troup girls played host to Harleton at the same time. The visitors prevailed. 56-34.
The Lady Tigers are 3-8 on the year.
BOYS
Troup canned 9-of-10 from the charity stripe late in the game to secure the 40-31 win over the Indians.
The game was tied at 23 going into the fourth period. The Tigers outscored Frankston 17-8 in the final segment.
Blake Wood and Clayton Vickers tossed in 10 points each for the Maroon and White. Bracey Cover added six points and Matthew Castillo added five.
Troup will host Union Grove at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A junior varsity game between the two schools will be played at 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Harleton outscored Troup 23-9 in the third frame, which proved too big of hurdle for Troup to overcome as the visitors were able to post a 56-34 victory.
Sarah Neel led Troup with 14 points, Maddy Griffin added eight and Karsyn Williamson chipped in six.
Neel drained three shots from beyond the arc as the Lady Tigers made five threes while Harleton didn't connect from long range.
Paiton Little paced Harleton with 16 points.
On Friday (5 p.m.) Troup will travel to Tatum.
