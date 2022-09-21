Troup blanks Jefferson behind Blanton's 20-kill night

JEFFERSON - Fueled by a 20-kill performance by junior Bailey Blanton, the Troup High School volleyball team was able to shutout Jefferson 3-0 in Jefferson on Tuesday night.
Game scores were 25-17, 25-14 and 25-13.
Qhenja Jordan pitched in five kills, eight assists and four aces while Chloie Haugeberg tallied four kills and six aces.
The Lady Tigers gave the Lady Bulldogs fits the service line, with the Lady Tigers coming away with a total of 15 aces.
Tara Wells led Troup with 20 assists to go along with two spikes.
Karsyn Williamson's eight digs was a team high.
The Lady Tigers (19-11, 2-1) will host Arp at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
