Troup boys beat Harleton; to face WR in a play-in game

Troup kept its playoff hopes alive by nipping Harleton, 44-43, at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (21-12, 7-7) will now play West Rusk in a play-in game. That contest will take place 6 p.m. Friday at Tyler Junior College.
The winner will represent the conference as its fourth-place team, while the loser's season will be complete.
The Wildcats led 19-9 at halftime and 32-23 after three quarters of play, which forced the Maroon and White to win in come-from-behind fashion.
Trae Davis and Bracey Cover finished in double figures for the Tigers, scoring 21 and 18 points, respectively.
Cover led the Tigers in 3-pointers with three.
Logan Womack tossed in three points and Colby Turner dropped in two for the winners.
Harleton's top scorer was Taber Childs with 15.
Troup also captured the junior varsity game, winning, 29-19.
