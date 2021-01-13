Troup boys dispatch EF in OT, 50-46

ELYSIAN FIELDS — Troup went into enemy territory on Tuesday night and came home with a 50-46, overtime, victory over Elysian Fields.
The Tigers improved to 11-7, 2-3 in District 16-3A, while Elysian Fields' record stands at 1-10, 1-2.
Troup led by one point at the end of the first, second and third periods.
The Yellowjackets forced a bonus session by winning the fourth stanza, 15-14.
Four men scored in double figures for the Tigers, with Matthew Castillo and Easton Haugeberg leading the way with 11 points apiece.
Clayton Vickers and Bracey Cover pitched in 10 each.
Blake Wood scored eight for the Maroon and White.
Troup canned six 3-points (Castillo 3, Cover 2, Wood 1), while the home squad drained seven treys.
The Yellowjackets received a game-high 26 points from Chris White.
In the junior varsity game, Troup prevailed, 42-31.
On Friday Troup will travel to Waskom. The varsity game is scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. start.
