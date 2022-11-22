Troup boys open the season with a pair of road wins

Troup 32, Cayuga 29: CAYUGA - Cayuga's fourth quarter rally fell short as Troup held on to record a 32-29 win in its season opener on Monday afternoon. Troup led 26-16 going into the final period of play. Trae Davis led all players with 14 points for the Tigers. Jarrett Castillo drained a couple of treys to end up with six points and Carson Davenport added five.
Troup 56, Alba-Golden 52: ALBA - The Tigers had three men end up in double figures in their 56-52 win over the Panthers from Alba-Golden on Tuesday afternoon. Davenport canned three treys and ended up with 15 points for the Maroon and White. Davis added 13 points and Castillo knocked in 11. Troup outscored the Panthers 25-13 in the second frame, but Alba-Golden came back in the second half and put up 30 points to Troup's 24. Troup's next action will take place at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Wills Point is scheduled to visit.
