Troup boys stay in the playoff hunt after beating Arp, 64-40

ARP - Troup kept its playoff hopes alive after downing Arp, 64-40, in Arp on Friday evening.
Troup (17-14, 5-6) is tied with Waskom for fourth place with each team having one regular season game remaining. Troup and Waskom have split their regular season meetings.
Troup will host Jefferson at 6:15 p.m. on Monday.
Troup posted a 27-12 halftime lead in its latest win and was never threatened in the second half.
Colby Turner pumped in 17 points to pace Troup in scoring.
Also finishing in double figures was Carson Davenport (13) and Trae Davis (13).
Davenport sank three shots from beyond the arc for Troup.
Bryce McElroy added a pair of treys and finished with six points.
Troup also prevailed in the junior varsity game, winning 52-33.
