Troup boys upend New Summerfield, 52-33

TROUP — Troup won its second game in as many days on Tuesday afternoon by topping New Summerfield, 52-33, at Tiger Gymnasium.
Logan Womack and Trae Davis knocked in 13 points apiece for the Tigers (2-0), with Bracey Cover pitching in 11, followed by Trevor Padia with seven.
Troup sank six 3-pointers compared to the Hornets hitting two shots from afar.
The Tigers led 25-16 at intermission and 35-25 after three quarters of play.
Tony Uribe and Hayden Lutta scored 11 points each for New Summerfield (4-2) and Rylan Fickey added nine.
Following a short Thanksgiving break, the two teams will square off again at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 in New Summerfield.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Troup 30, New Summerfield 24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.