Troup boys upend New Summerfield, 52-33
Source - Metro Creative Connection

TROUP — Troup won its second game in as many days on Tuesday afternoon by topping New Summerfield, 52-33, at Tiger Gymnasium.

Logan Womack and Trae Davis knocked in 13 points apiece for the Tigers (2-0), with Bracey Cover pitching in 11, followed by Trevor Padia with seven.

Troup sank six 3-pointers compared to the Hornets hitting two shots from afar.

The Tigers led 25-16 at intermission and 35-25 after three quarters of play.

Tony Uribe and Hayden Lutta scored 11 points each for New Summerfield (4-2) and Rylan Fickey added nine.

Following a short Thanksgiving break, the two teams will square off again at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 in New Summerfield.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Troup 30, New Summerfield 24

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you