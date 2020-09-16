Troup cancels football games for this week

TROUP — Officials with the Troup Independent School District have announced varsity and sub-varsity football games that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Positive COVID-19 tests within the district's student athlete colony was given as the reason for the cancelations.
The Troup varsity team was slated to travel to Brownsboro on Friday night.
The Tigers' next game is slated for Sept. 25 at 7:30 in Troup when West Rusk comes to town for the district opener.
