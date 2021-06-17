Troup champion pole vaulter signs with New Mexico JC

TROUP — Dalton Smith, a recent Troup High School graduate, will have an opportunity to continue his education while competing in the sport he loves — pole vault — at New Mexico Junior College, located in Hobbs, NM.
NMJC (NJCAA, Division I) has an outstanding track and field program, with the school's men's team having finished sixth in the country in the most recent season.
Smith is coming off of a phenomenal senior season at Troup.
He won championships at the Area and Regional level and advanced to the UIL Class 3A Track and Field Championships in Austin, where he finished third.
Smith's current personal best is 15'-1”, a record he will, no doubt, be looking to shatter in New Mexico.
