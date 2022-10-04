Troup checks into #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll

There wasn't a great deal of change in the #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football polls this week, with the top nine teams in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll remaining the same and the top 12 teams in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll being identical from the previous week.

Longview (5-0), garnered 13 of the 14 first place votes to remain the top ranked team in the big school listing, The Lobos were followed by Carthage (6-0), who received the remaining first place vote, Gilmer (4-0), Texas High (5-1) and Pleasant Grove (4-1).

Rusk, 40-25 winners over Center last Friday,

held serve in the No. 9 spot. Center dropped to No. 12 following the defeat.

The top five schools on the small school side were Timpson (6-0), Mount Vernon (6-0), Malakoff (5-1), Price-Carlisle (5-0), Winnsboro (6-0) and Beckville (6-0).

Timpson raked in 12 first place votes and Mt. Vernon had two.

Coming off of a 63-6 shelling of Quitman, the 4-1 Troup Tigers of head coach Sam Wells, checked in at No. 15 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll after not being ranked last week. 

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

Class 6A/5A/4A

School (FP votes)                      PTS.          W-L

1-Longview (13)                       209            5-0

2-Carthage (1)                         197            6-0

3-Gilmer                                  182            4-0

4-Texas High                            168            5-1

5-Pleasant Grove                     143             4-1

6-Lindale                                137             4-2

7-Chapel Hill                           121             3-2

8-Kilgore                                115             4-2

9-Rusk                                   102             4-1

T10-Lufkin                               64              4-2

T10-Whitehouse                       64              4-1

12-Center                                55              4-2

13-Sulphur Springs                  45              4-1

14-Liberty Eylau                      29               4-1

15-Van                                   25               4-2

Class 3A/2A/TAPPS

1-Timpson (12)                       208             6-0

2-Mt. Vernon (2)                     198             6-0

3-Malakoff                              177             5-1

4-Price-Carlisle                       164              5-0

5-Winnsboro                          160              6-0

6-Beckville                             131              6-0

7-Daingerfield                        113              3-2

8-West Rusk                           101             3-2

9-Joaquin                                 98             4-1

10-Grace Community                94             5-0

T11-Atlanta                              67             4-1

T11-Corrigan-Camden               67             5-0

13-Lovelady                             31              4-0

14-Tatum                                 30              2-3

15-Troup                                  20              4-1    

