There wasn't a great deal of change in the #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football polls this week, with the top nine teams in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll remaining the same and the top 12 teams in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll being identical from the previous week.
Longview (5-0), garnered 13 of the 14 first place votes to remain the top ranked team in the big school listing, The Lobos were followed by Carthage (6-0), who received the remaining first place vote, Gilmer (4-0), Texas High (5-1) and Pleasant Grove (4-1).
Rusk, 40-25 winners over Center last Friday,
held serve in the No. 9 spot. Center dropped to No. 12 following the defeat.
The top five schools on the small school side were Timpson (6-0), Mount Vernon (6-0), Malakoff (5-1), Price-Carlisle (5-0), Winnsboro (6-0) and Beckville (6-0).
Timpson raked in 12 first place votes and Mt. Vernon had two.
Coming off of a 63-6 shelling of Quitman, the 4-1 Troup Tigers of head coach Sam Wells, checked in at No. 15 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll after not being ranked last week.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
Class 6A/5A/4A
School (FP votes) PTS. W-L
1-Longview (13) 209 5-0
2-Carthage (1) 197 6-0
3-Gilmer 182 4-0
4-Texas High 168 5-1
5-Pleasant Grove 143 4-1
6-Lindale 137 4-2
7-Chapel Hill 121 3-2
8-Kilgore 115 4-2
9-Rusk 102 4-1
T10-Lufkin 64 4-2
T10-Whitehouse 64 4-1
12-Center 55 4-2
13-Sulphur Springs 45 4-1
14-Liberty Eylau 29 4-1
15-Van 25 4-2
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
1-Timpson (12) 208 6-0
2-Mt. Vernon (2) 198 6-0
3-Malakoff 177 5-1
4-Price-Carlisle 164 5-0
5-Winnsboro 160 6-0
6-Beckville 131 6-0
7-Daingerfield 113 3-2
8-West Rusk 101 3-2
9-Joaquin 98 4-1
10-Grace Community 94 5-0
T11-Atlanta 67 4-1
T11-Corrigan-Camden 67 5-0
13-Lovelady 31 4-0
14-Tatum 30 2-3
15-Troup 20 4-1
