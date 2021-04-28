Troup clips Henderson in warm-up tilt, Davis whiffs 14

Lindsay Davis tuned up for post season play by throwing a complete game 2-hitter against Henderson on Monday evening at Jamie Hand Field and the Lady Tigers came away with a 4-1 victory.
Davis gave up one run, which was earned, while striking out 14 Lady Lions and issuing a couple of free passes.
Several of the Lady Tigers eased into playoff mode by providing the offense the No. 2-ranked (Class 3A) Lady Tigers needed to move to 23-2.
Freshman Chloie Haugeberg clubbed a triple and had a base hit, while Bailey Blanton, also a freshman, collected two doubles and drove in a run.
Jessie Minnix singled and had an RBI for the winning outfit.
Neither team could break through on the score board until the sixth inning when Troup plated two runs and the Lady Lions scored one.
The Lady Tigers then added a couple of more runs in the top of the seventh to assure themselves of the win.
Henderson (12-12) finished second in its district behind Bullard.
Troup will open the Class 3A, Region II playoffs at 6 p.m. Thursday by facing off against New Diana in Game 1 of a best-of-3 bi-district series. All games will take place at LeTourneau University in Longview.
