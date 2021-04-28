Troup clips Henderson in warm-up tilt, Davis whiffs 14

Troup's Lindsay Davis struck out 14 batters in the Lady Tigers' 4-1 win over Henderson on Monday night in a playoff warm-up game. Davis,who reached the 500-career strikeout mark on March 23, needs 23 more strike outs to give her 300 for the season. She will bring an 0.38 earned run average and a 19-2 record into Thursday's playoff opener against New Diana.