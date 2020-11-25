Troup closes with a rush to upend Westwood, 44-37

TROUP — Never count those Troup Tigers out.
The Tigers outscored Palestine Westwood 21-10 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 44-37 victory at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The win enabled Troup to even its slate at 2-2, while Westwood slipped to 3-3.
Troup led 21-15 at the break, but Westwood came back to take a 27-23 edge into the fourth quarter.
Finishing in double figures for the Tigers was Blake Wood and Clayton Vickers, with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Bracey Cover scored nine for the winners while Matthew Castillo added seven and Easton Haugeberg tossed in two.
Westwood was paced in scoring by Samuel Alande with 12.
Troup is scheduled to entertain Bullard at noon on Friday.
