GRAND SALINE - Regardless of what the score is the Troup Tigers have a reputation for battling to the final horn sounds.
Such was the case on Thursday in a 34-27 loss to Grand Saline's Indians.
Grand Saline led by double digits at halftime, but the Tigers continued to fight on.
The Indians (7-3, 5-1) will advance to post season play as the runner-up out pf District 9-3A-II, while Troup (6-4, 3-3) will represent the league as its fourth place finisher.
Troup will take on Hooks (8-2), the District 10-3A first place outfit, in a Class 3A, Region II, Bi-district game that is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov.11, at Ore City High School.
Grayson Hearon completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 280 yards and two touichdowns for the Tigers on Friday. He connected with Chris Calley from 52 yards out and paired up with Bryce Wallum for the other score.
Troup's ground attack was led by Kevin Pierce (26-108, 1 touchdown).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.