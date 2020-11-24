Troup cools off Longview HEAT for first win

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.