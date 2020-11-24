Troup cools off Longview HEAT for first win

TROUP — Troup held the Longview HEAT to two points in the second half in route to posting a 57-15 win on Monday at Tiger Gymnasium.

The Tigers will take a 1-2 record into Tuesday's noon matchup against Palestine Westwood. That game contest will also be played at Tiger Gymnasium.

Troup led 27-13 at halftime before completely shutting down the HEAT in the final half.

The Tigers knocked down six triples in the game, while the visitors didn't make a single shot from downtown.

Blake Wood sank three triples to lead Troup in scoring with 19 points.

Clayton Vickers pitched in 12 and Matthew Castillo pumped in seven. Castillo drained a pair of 3-pointers for the Tigers.

Eight Tigers scored at least two points in the game.

 

 

