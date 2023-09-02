TROUP – A lot of folks expected the Troup-Price Carlisle game to be a close one. Boy, were those people mistaken.
The Tigers (2-0) ambushed the Indians, 52-15, at Tiger Stadium Friday night in the unofficial “Battle of Farm to Market 13.”
Carlisle slipped to 1-1 with the loss.
Tiger quarterback Grayson Hearon went 12-18 through the air for 219 yards and four touchdowns.
Trae Davis had another huge night for the Tigers. He caught four passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 28 yards on four trots and went 1-1 throwing the ball. His one attempt went for a 67-yard touchdown.
Bryce Wallum caught three passes for 106 yards and two scores while rushing four times for 55 yards and one touchdown. He also went 7-7 on point after touchdown attempts and drilled a 27-yard field goal.
Freshman Brett Wells did a nice job running the football. He carried 20 times for 166 yards.
Shane Jasper added 64 yards rushing in seven trips.
Troup burned the Indian defense for 649 total yards.
Jasper also was one of his team’s players of impact defensively. He led the Tigers with 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, two caused fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
Tucker Howell pitched in eight tackles and recovered a fumble while Conner Boyd tallied eight stops and a pass break up.
Collecting six tackles and one tackle for loss was Chris Calley.
Colby Turner made three stops, had a tackle for loss and a quarterback sack – he also caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from his tight end position.
Meanwhile, Caden Starkey came up with a pair of tackles for loss and one quarterback sack and Skyler Sides had a pass interception.
Next Friday Troup will trek to Buffalo and Carlisle will entertain Arp.
