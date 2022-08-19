Troup Volleyball cruises past 3 foes to open West Rusk tourney
NEW LONDON — Troup took care of business on Thursday when it opened the West Rusk Tournament by going 3-0.
The Lady Tigers secured triumphs over Cumberland Academy (15-19, 25-15), Center (13-25, 25-17, 25-12) and Price-Carlisle (25-18, 25-12).
The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.
Troup 2, Cumberland Academy 0
Kills-Chloie Haugeberg (6), Bailey Blanton (6), Emory Cover (4)
Assists-Qhenja Jordan (12), Tara Wells (6)
Ace-Jordan (5), Haugeberg (2)
Digs-Karsyn Williamson (5), Blanton (3)
Troup 2, Center 1
Kills-Jordan (6), Blanton (5)
Assists-Wells (14), Jordan (5)
Aces-Jordan (4), Blanton (4)
Digs-Williamson (10), Blanton (4)
Troup 2, Price-Carlisle 0
Kills-Blanton (10), Haugeberg (5), Cover (4)
Assists-Wells (13), Jordan (10)
Digs-Wells (5), Williamson (5)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.