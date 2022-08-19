Troup defeats 3 foes to open run in West RuskTournament

Chloie Haugeberg supplied Troup with 11 kills in three matches on Thursday when the Lady Tigers went 3-0 on first day play of the West Rusk Tournament.

Troup Volleyball cruises past 3 foes to open West Rusk tourney

 NEW LONDON — Troup took care of business on Thursday when it opened the West Rusk Tournament by going 3-0.

The Lady Tigers secured triumphs over Cumberland Academy (15-19, 25-15), Center (13-25, 25-17, 25-12) and Price-Carlisle (25-18, 25-12).

The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Troup 2, Cumberland Academy 0

Kills-Chloie Haugeberg (6), Bailey Blanton (6), Emory Cover (4)

Assists-Qhenja Jordan (12), Tara Wells (6)

Ace-Jordan (5), Haugeberg (2)

Digs-Karsyn Williamson (5), Blanton (3)

Troup 2, Center 1

Kills-Jordan (6), Blanton (5)

Assists-Wells (14), Jordan (5)

Aces-Jordan (4), Blanton (4)

Digs-Williamson (10), Blanton (4)

Troup 2, Price-Carlisle 0

Kills-Blanton (10), Haugeberg (5), Cover (4)

Assists-Wells (13), Jordan (10)

Digs-Wells (5), Williamson (5)

