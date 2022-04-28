Troup defeats Ore City, 8-2, in Game 1 of bi-district series

LONGVIEW - Troup batters provided Lady Tiger ace Lindsay Davis with more than enough run support as the Lady Tigers eased past Ore City 8-2 in Game 1 of a best-of-3 Class 3A, Region II bi-district series on Thursday night at Spring Hill Lady Panther Stadium.
Davis, who has signed with McNeese State of the Southland Conference, carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning.
The Lady Rebels, trailing 8-0, took advantage of some timely hitting to plate both of their runs in the final frame.
Davis, nevertheless, had a big night. The right hander struck out 16 and didn't walk anyone while allowing three hits over seven innings.
Davis seemed to have confidence in her pitches and the pitch calling.
"I threw all my pitches tonight; if it's not broke, why try to fix it" she said. "There (is a pitch that I didn't use as much tonight) knowing that we are in a series and we will change the sequence up in the next game. And, we have a pretty good freshman (Taylor Gilliispie) that can come in and pitch."
Gillispie supplied the ooh and aah hit for the Lady Tigers (23-7) when she got a hold of a Anna Green offering in the fourth inning and drove the pitch over the 210 sign in straight-away center for a 2-run homer.
The Lady Tigers scored five runs on five hits and three Lady Rebel errors in the fourth frame.
Karson Williamson went 2-3 with a double and freshman MaKayla Spencer collected two hits in three official trips to the plate.
Maddy Griffin clubbed a double and scored three runs for Troup.
The Lady Rebels slipped to 10-21 with the loss.
The two clubs will wrap up the series on Friday at Spring Hill, with Game 2 scheduled to start at 7 p.m. If a rubber game is needed, it will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
