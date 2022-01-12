Troup dispatches Arp to record first district win

ARP — Troup made the seven mile journey to Arp on Tuesday night and came home with its first conference victory, winning 50-38.
Troup (15-8, 1-3) unleashed a balanced scoring attack to put away its rivals.
Trae Davis scored 13 points to lead the winners.
Finishing with 12 points apiece were Bracey Cover and Logan Womack.
Trevor Padia fired in eight for the visitors.
Troup sank eight triples compared to Arp's four, with Womack swishing four shots from afar and Cover adding a pair of 3-pointers.
Troup did most of the heavy lifting in the opening half and led 28-18 at the break.
Arp's Kaydaylon Williams dropped in a game high 18 points.
Troup will welcome Elysian Fields to Tiger Gymnasium at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Troup 43, Arp 26
