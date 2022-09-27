TROUP - In a district match that saw Bailey Blanton and Chloie Haugeberg combine for 21 kills, Troup scored a 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-20) decision over visiting West Rusk on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers are now 21-11, 4-1 in district.
Blanton collected 11 kills to compliment her three aces, four digs and two blocks while Haugeberg added an assist and two aces.
Qhenja Jordan finished with four kills, three aces, 15 assists and two digs.
Emory Cover also tossed in four kills for the Lady Tigers.
Tara Wells led Troup with 25 assists. She also had a kill and ace and four digs.
Pitching in seven digs and two assists was Karsyn Williamson.
Next up for the Lady Tigers is a road trip to Waskom on Saturday. First serve is scheduled for noon.
