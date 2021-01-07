Troup earns 39-31 overtime victory over West Rusk

NEW LONDON — The Troup Tigers proved that they had plenty of fuel left in their tanks on Tuesday by taking a 39-31 overtime win over West Rusk.
The District 16-3A tilt was played on the Raiders' home court.
The Tigers (10-6, 1-2) led 26-21 going into the fourth period, but the Raiders (2-10, 1-1) gave a good account in the final quarter of regulation play.
The game was tied, 29-29, at the end of regulation.
Clayton Vickers of Troup was the game's leading scorer with 13 points. Bracey Cover was close behind with 12, which came on four buckets from beyond the arc.
Rounding out the scoring for the Tigers was Matthew Castillo with six, Easton Haugeberg with four and Blake Wood and Kiyondrez Thomas, who added two points each.
Troup is slated to host rival Arp on Friday. The night will get started at 5 p.m. when the junior varsity squads do battle. The varsity game is scheduled for a 6:15 tip off.
