TROUP - Troup had little difficulty in defeating Waskom 3-0 on Tuesday evening at Tiger Gymnasium on what was the final night of the regular season.
The Lady Tigers (27-12, 10-2) finish as the District 16-3A runner-up behind state-ranked Tatum, who garnered the district crown.
Troup will open bi-district play early next week and will take on the third place team out of District 15-3A.
But first, the Lady Tigers have a warm-up match at 4:30 p.m. on Friday against Spring Hill. That contest will be played in Troup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.