Troup eases past Waskom to finish as District 16-3A runner-up

Sarah Neel, a senior, is pictured making a pass during the Troup Lady Tigers' 3-0 victory over Waskom on Tuesday evening at Tiger Gymnasium. The win earned the Lady Tigers a second place finish in the District 16-3A standings.

 Progress photo by Alan Luce

TROUP - Troup had little difficulty in defeating Waskom 3-0 on Tuesday evening at Tiger Gymnasium on what was the final night of the regular season.

The Lady Tigers (27-12, 10-2) finish as the District 16-3A runner-up behind state-ranked Tatum, who garnered the district crown.

Troup will open bi-district play early next week and will take on the third place team out of District 15-3A.

But first, the Lady Tigers have a warm-up match at 4:30 p.m. on Friday against Spring Hill. That contest will be played in Troup. 

