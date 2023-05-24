Troup-ex Smith finishes as NJCAA runner-up in pole vault

HOBBS, NM - Dalton Smith, a graduate of Troup High School, came in second place in pole vault at the NJCAA Division I Track and Field Championships.
Competing for New Mexico Junior College, Smith, a sophomore, cleared 15'-9.75".
He was edged out of first place by South Plains College's Django Segovia, who cleared the same height on his first attempt.
Earlier this year Smith, who has signed with Sam Houston State University, won the NJCAA, Division I Indoor Pole Vault championship.
New Mexico Junior College and South Plains College both finished with 100 points to tie for first place in the team standings. Barton County (Kan.) Community College came in third place by garnering 79.5 points.
The national championship meet was held at Ross Black Field of Champions in Hobbs, New Mexico.
