Troup fends off Tatum to advance to regional tournament

HAWKINS – The Troup Tigers kept it simple, and went to the arc to earn their spot in the Class 3A regional tournament this weekend in Prosper, with a 55-49 win over Tatum, on Tuesday night.
Senior, Grayson Driggs and sophomore, Bracey Cover finished the night with 16 points apiece, while Kedrick Frazier added 11, to lead to Tigers the win in the Region II, Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal, played at Hawkins High School.
Tatum struggled early in shooting beyond the arc (0-9 first half), while Troup nailed eight treys in the contest, and three to spur on the fourth quarter that would prove to be crucial.
A tenacious Tatum defense forced 21 Troup turnovers, yet true patience for Head Coach Darin Harley’s crew, found his Tigers time-and-time again making the right cut to the bucket, with the right pass to stave off the Eagles torrid pace at both ends of the floor.
“We work hard at dictating pace, and our players understand it, said Coach Harley after the win, “We want to play like the old John Wooden quote, “Be quick but don’t hurry.
Harley continued, “We knew they would be up-tempo so we broke what we do down to three levels; getting the ball inbounds, being strong against full-court pressure, and scoring in the half court.
“We did just enough in those areas to be successful,” the fourth-year Troup head coach that reached the 350-career win mark on Dec. 13 added.
Tatum sophomore, Jayden Boyd led all scorers in the game with 21-points, and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds in the loss.
The teams swapped out buckets in the first stanza before Cover’s first trey was a buzzer beater, and an 11-8 Troup advantage. Cover busted three more before the game ended from well beyond the extra-point crest.
As the Eagles struggle in shooting continued, Tatum kept hitting the boards to take a 22-17 lead, with Boyd leading a 6-0 run.
Not to be outrun by Tatum, Driggs scored six points in an 11-1, Troup roll to post a 28-23 halftime lead.
Cover upped the Tiger advantage to 30-22 for the largest lead at that point of the game, before Tatum finally dialed in from long-distance.
Boyd canned the initial Eagle three with 4:58 on the clock, sparking an 8-0 Tatum rally, for a 39-38, contest with one quarter remaining. Decartiyay Allison scored on a offensive put back, before Boyd and Kendric Malone knocked down treys for the one-point score.
Both teams came out ‘airing-it-out’ with Cover, and Driggs sinking three-pointers, to make it 45-38, before Boyd came right back from downtown, and 45-41. Frazier hit one of his three treys to up the count to 48-41, before the Tigers point guard, Castillo iced the game away.
The two teams swapped out buckets before Boyd made back-to-back goals for a 51-47, Troup cushion. Another Tatum offensive rebound and put back by Allison brought the crowd to their feet.
However it was to be the final bucket for Tatum, at 51-49.
Driggs, the 6’1 guard hit a scoop shot in the lane in between two Tatum misses, and Castillo knocked down the final two pints at the charity stripe for the 55-49 final.
The 5’7 junior, Castillo was a huge key all night leading the offense with five assists, adding four rebounds, to his clutch six-points.
“Matthew Castillo is the soul of our team,” Coach Harley said of his leader. “He is the quarterback of the tempo we play at, and Tatum ran multiple (four) at him all night to wear him down but he was relentless tonight.”
Driggs added a game-high eight rebounds to his 16-point night, while Cover finished with four three-pointers, and added a couple of assists. Clayton Vickers chipped in with six-points and four rebounds to account for the Tigers scoring.
“We preach that basketball is a team game and the players understand it,” Harley said about the team approach, “The way the team has come together is absolutely astonishing.
“At the Christmas break the coaches were not sure if we could compete for a playoff spot, but every district game you could see the consistency and confidence grow, and it continues throughout the playoffs.”
Tatum ends their season at 25-11.
The Tigers (29-9) will play Whitesboro in a regional semi-final on Friday, at Prosper High School.
