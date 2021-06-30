Troup FFA to hold annual 4-man scramble on July 30

TROUP — Golfers, save the date.
On Friday, July 30 the 4th Annual Troup FFA Golf Tournament will be held at the Hilltop Country Club in Troup.
The four-man scramble will get under way at 8:30 a.m. (shotgun start).
Entry fee is $200 per team.
Pre-registration is requested, with fees being collected on the day of the tournament.
For more information, or to sign up, contact Preston Lindsey (903) 216-0372 or Ty Lindsey (903) 316-7025.
