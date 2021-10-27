Troup finishes as district runner-up after win over Elysian Fields

TROUP — A 3-1 win over visiting Elysian Fields Lady Jackets on Tuesday resulted in Troup finishing in second place in the district standings.
The Lady Tigers won by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22 on the final day of the regular season.
Troup (20-15, 9-3) will take on Sabine in the bi-district round of the playoffs early next week at a location to be announced.
Chloie Haugeberg and Bailey Blanton teamed up to generate 26 kills for the Lady Tigers.
Haugeberg led the way with 15 power slams to compliment her two aces and three blocks.
Blanton tallied 11 kills, 19 assists, an ace, six digs and two blocks.
Also factoring in heavily in the Lady Tiger win was the efforts of Jessie Minnix (6 kills, 1 dig), Karsyn Williamson (14 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace) and Tara Wells (5 kills, 12 assists).
Elysian Fields ends the year with a 6-20, 3-8 worksheet.
