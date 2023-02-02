Troup Football: Kevin Pierce to take his skills to Kilgore College

TROUP - Troup football fans will not have to travel far to see Kevin Pierce play college football.
Pierce, Troup High School's stud running back, signed a letter of intent to attend Kilgore College on Thursday afternoon in a special signing ceremony that was held at the4 Troup High School Auditorium.
Kilgore, who is coached by Willie Gooden, finished 8-4 last year and participated in the Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce.
The 6'-3", 190-pound running back, racked up 1,274 yards on 189 carries and averaged 6.7 yards per carry during his senior season at Troup. He scored 23 touchdowns for head coach Sam Wells' Tigers.
Pierce received All-9-3A-II first team recognition following the conclusion of the 2022 season.
He also saw duty at the cornerback spot on defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.