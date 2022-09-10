Troup football player hospitalized after receiving a head injury

TROUP - Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High School, was hospitalized after receiving a head injury in Friday's football game against Buffalo.
Troup Independent School District has announced that the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed until a more suitable time.
There will be a prayer vigil held at 7 p.m. this evening at Tiger Stadium for Cooper.
At 9:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, those interested in supporting the Reid family by prayer may gather in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church in Troup for a special time of prayer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.