Troup gets 20 from Davis, rips Arp, 52-30

TROUP - A win over Arp is always sweet for the Troup Tigers, and it is even better when it is a blow out victory.
Such was the case on Saturday when Troup leveled its rivals, 52-30.
Trae Davis of Troup went off for a game high 20 points, Logan Womack scored 13 and Logan Womack knocked in eight.
Troup drained 10 triples in the contest, with Davis sinking four, Cover three and Womack two. Carson Davenport, who added five points, accounted for Troup's remaining trey.
The halftime score was 25-9 in favor of Troup.
Troup (19-11, 5-6) will travel to Elysian Fields for a 6:15 p.m. game on Tuesday.
