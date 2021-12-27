Troup girls conquer Harleton for first league win

HARLETON — With three players scoring in double figures, Troup knocked off Harleton, 46-32, on Dec. 21, to even its district recor5d at 1-1.

The Lady Tigers are 7-9 overall.

Maddy Griffin led the way with 16 points, followed by Jessie Minnix and Sarah Neel with 11 apiece.

Griffin, Minnix and Neal each dropped in two shots from 3-point range.

Troup forged out a 30-13 lead at the break in cruising to victory.

The lady Tigers are scheduled to take on Frankston at 10:45 a.m. Monday and Kennard at 6:15 p.m. on Monday in the (Troup) Glen Evans Classic.

On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers will face Laneville at 10:45 a.m. and Winona's Lady Wildcats at 6:15 p.m.

