Troup girls dispose of Arp to claim first district win

Troup head girls basketball coach David Minnix and assistant coach Lauren Rodgers talk things over with the Lady Tigers during a time out in a recent game. Troup downed Arp, 40-26, on Friday to notch its first district win.

ARP — Sarah Neel fired in 13 points, Maddy Griffin tossed in 12 and Jessie Minnix scored 11 to lead Troup to a 40-26 win over Arp on Friday evening.

Neel swished two treys and Griffin dropped in on from long range.

The win was Troup's first in District 16-3A play. The Troup girls are now 4-14, 1-5.

Troup took command of the game early and led 27-16 at halftime.

Troup returns home to face Elysian Fields at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

