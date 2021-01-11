Troup girls dispose of Arp to claim first district win

ARP — Sarah Neel fired in 13 points, Maddy Griffin tossed in 12 and Jessie Minnix scored 11 to lead Troup to a 40-26 win over Arp on Friday evening.
Neel swished two treys and Griffin dropped in on from long range.
The win was Troup's first in District 16-3A play. The Troup girls are now 4-14, 1-5.
Troup took command of the game early and led 27-16 at halftime.
Troup returns home to face Elysian Fields at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
