Troup girls dominate late to stop Jefferson, 38-29

JEFFERSON — Jessie Minnix and Maddy Griffin combine3d for 27 points to lead Troup to a 38-29 victory over Jefferson on Tuesday evening in Jefferson.
Minnix scored 14 points, and Griffin added 13.
With the game tied at 24 going into the fourth period, the Lady Tigers fired on all cylinders in the fourth and outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 14-5, to secure the triumph.
Ashja Franklin added eight points for the Lady Tigers and Bailey Blanton chipped in three.
Troup (6-11, 2-2) will continue conference play by visiting West Rusk at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
