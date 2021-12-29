Troup girls ease past Lady Tigers, 56-12

TROUP — Troup's Maddy Griffin put Kennard on notice from the start on Tuesday evening by scoring the first nine points of the game as the home team cruised past the visitors, 56-12, in the Glen Evans Classic.
Griffin pumped in 13 points in the first period alone, and led all players with 18 points. She sank two shots from beyond the arc.
Defensively, Troup, who opened the game on a 14-0 run, played well and kept Kennard off of the scoreboard for the first 3:57 of the contest.
Troup (8-10) led 24-2 after the first quarter and 35-5 at halftime.
Jessie Minnix notched a double-double for the Maroon and White by scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
Sarah Neel scored eight points and Bailey Blanton finished with six to compliment her nine boards.
Troup will wrap up play in the annual classic by testing Winona at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
