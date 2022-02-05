Troup girls finish strong to dispatch Arp

TROUP — Troup pulled away from Arp in the second half to clinch a playoff spot, winning 47-39 on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Gymnasium.
Troup Lead by only two points, 25-23, at halftime, but came out in the final half and outscored Arp, 22-16, to nail down the win.
Jessie Minnix knocked in 12 points and Maddy Griffin chipped in 11 to spur Troup to victory.
Also scoring in double figures was Sarah Neel with 10 points, which included three shots form behind the arc.
Minnix added two treys and Griffin sank one from downtown.
Completing the scoring for Troup was Ashja Franklin with eight points and Bailey Blanton, who had six.
Troup (16-15, 7-6) will complete its regular season by hosting Elysian Fields at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Arp now stands 7-18, 5-8.
