Troup girls powerlifting: P. Wells, T. Wells, Eastman punch tickets to state meet

TROUP — Troup High School will be represented by Payton Wells, Jaycee Eastman and Tara Wells at the upcoming Texas Girls Powerlifting Association State Championships, which are scheduled to take place March 16-19.
The event will unfold at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi.
Payton Wells and Jaycee Eastman each won their respective weight classes at the Region 3, Division 2 Championships, which were held on February 26 at Rice High School.
Wells, lifting in the 97-pound category, hoisted a total of 635 pounds (235 squat, 125 bench, 275 dead lift) to win the gold medal.
Eastman also came home with a district championship.
She finished in first place in the 114-pound weight class with lifts adding up to 635 pounds (240-130-265).
Tara Wells came in third place (345-175-335 — 855) in the 148-pound segment and also garnered a trip to Corpus Christi.
Other Lady Tigers that competed at the regional meet were: Sarah Neel (3rd in the 123-pound class), Yarahi Yanez (6th in the 132-pound class), Violet Eason (5th, 148-pound class) and Reagan Shoffner (8th, 181-pound class).
