Troup girls powerlifting: P. Wells, T. Wells, Eastman punch tickets to state meet

Members of the Troup girls powerlifting team that competed at the Region 3, Division 2 Championships at Rice High School late last month are pictured above. In no particular order: Payton Wells (state qualifier), Jaycee Eastman (state qualifier), Tara Wells (state qualifier), Sarah Neel, Yarahi Yanez, Violet Eason and Reagan Shoffner. The state meet will be contested at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi (March 16-19).