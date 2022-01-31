Troup Girls Quad Meet: Lady Tiger lifters edge Bullard for team title

TROUP — Checking in with 46 points, Troup won the team championship at the Troup Quad meet, which took place on Friday.
Bullard racked up 43 points to take the runner-up spot, followed by West Rusk (14) and Arp (13).
The Lady Panthers led all schools with five first-place finishers.
Student athletes scoring points for Troup were: Payton Wells (1st, 97 lb., 615 lbs.), Sarah Neel (1st, 123 lb., 665 lbs.), Jaycee Eastman (2nd, 123 lb., 615 lbs.), Reese Lovelady (3rd, 123 lb., 515 lbs.), Yarahi Yanez (2nd., 132 lb., 545 lbs.), Tara Wells (1st, 148 lb., 825 lbs.), Violet Eason (2nd, 148 lb., 680 lbs.) and Reagan Shoffner (1st, 181 lb., 680 lbs.).
Payton Wells was named as the Outstanding Lifter, light platform.
Finishing in the top five n their respective weight classes from Bullard were: Kamerin Ortiz (1st, 105 lb., 395 lbs., Drue Bauers (1st, 114 lb., 560 lbs.), Emerson Moore (1st, 132 lb., 610 lbs.), Mackenzie Ballow (3rd, 148 lb., 550 lbs.), Lisa Hawkins (1st, 165 lb., 710 lbs.), Grace O'Bannon (2nd, 165 lb., 710 lbs.) and Layney Santos (1st, 259+, 815 lbs.).
