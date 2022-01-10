Troup girls romp over West Rust behind Minnix' 21 points

NEW LONDON — On a night that Troup dropped in seven shots from behind the arc, the Lady Tigers recorded a 40-22 victory over West Rusk in New London on Friday.
Senior Jessie Minnix led the Lady Tiger attack by scoring 21 points, which included two triples.
Sarah Neel drained three shots from downtown to finish with 12 points.
Maddy Griffin chipped in four points and Bailey Blanton had three.
Griffin accounted for Troup's remaining 3-pointer.
Troup (12-11, 3-2) outscored the Lady Raiders (10-10, 2-3) 15-2 in the second stanza to seize control of the game.
At 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday head coach David Minnix' Lady Tigers will host Arp.
