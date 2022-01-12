Troup girls stopped by Arp

TROUP — Troup suffered through severe shooting woes and eventually lost, 32-16, to visiting Arp on Tuesday evening in Troup.
Troup's record now stands at 12-12, 3-3 while Arp improved to 5-13, 3-3.
Maddy Griffin and Jessie Minnix paced Troup in scoring by knocking in eight and six points, respectively.
Completing the scoring for Troup was Bailey Blanton and Tara Wells with one point each.
Troup will be looking to rebound on Friday night when it travels to Elysian Fields. Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.
