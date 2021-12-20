Troup girls will be in Harleton on Tue. searching for first district win

TROUP — The Troup High School girls basketball team will journey to Harleton on Tuesday in search of its first conference victory.
The Lady Tigers (5-9, 0-1) opened district play om Friday by entertaining Waskom. The Lady Tigers fell 33-24 in that affair.
Harleton (2-9, 1-0) also came up short on the scoreboard on Friday. The Ladycats succumbed to West Rusk, 55-46.
After a short recess for Christmas, Troup will return to action on Dec. 28 when it hosts Frankston (10:45 a.m.) and Kennard (6:15 p.m.) on the first day of the Glen Evans Classic, which is hosted annually by Troup High School.
