LONGVIEW - Troup High School won first place in the team standings of the varsity girls division of the District 16-3A Cross Country Championships, which took place at Lear Park in Longview on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers, who are coached by Janna Lacy, now advance to the UIL, Class 3A, Region II Championships, which are scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
Troup collected 35 in finishing first, followed by Elysian Fields (50), Tatum (63) and Waskom (94).
Completing the order of finish was West Rusk (114) and Jefferson (150).
Kambry Nelson, who came in second place in the in dividual standings, ran a 13:06 to spark the Lady Tigers.
Danielle Puckett (13:48) came in fifth place while Madeline Howell (14:23) ran seventh.
Alexa Spawn wound up in eighth place, in a time of 14:27, and Camdyn Kiener (14:59) finished 13th.
Also running for Troup, but not counting towards the team points total was Clara Turner (24th) and Janely Jaimes (39th).
Elysian Fields' Cara Sims (12:14) was the first young lady to cross the finish line.
