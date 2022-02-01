TROUP — Troup held on late to earn a 36-34 victory over West Rusk on Tuesday evening at Tiger Gymnasium.
The action kept fans of both clubs on the end of their seats as the Lady Raiders led 20-19 at halftime, only to have the Lady Tigers (15-15, 6-6) put together a solid third quarter to take a 30-28 advantage into the final segment.
Maddy Griffin scored 17 points, which included three treys, to lead Troup in scoring.
Jessie Minnix tossed in 12, Ashja Franklin added six and Bailey Blanton scored one point.
Minnix and Franklin drained one shot apiece from behind the arc.
