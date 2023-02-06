Troup girls win team title at (Arp) Iron Tiger Invitational; Rusk comes in third

ARP - Troup continued its winning ways in girls powerlifting on Friday by capturing the team title at the (Arp) Iron Tiger Invitational.
Troup accumulated 55 points to capture the championship.
Taking second place was Tyler Legacy with 41 points. Rusk was third with 36 points and New Summerfield came in seventh place with five points.
First place finishers for Troup were: Payton Wells (114-pound weight class), Tara Wells (148 lb.), Reagan Shoffner (165 lb.) and Cara Thetford (259+).
Rusk had three lifters to win gold medals. That group included Claire Tipton (132 lb.), Briley King (198 lb.) and Brooklyn Brawner (259 lb.).
Troup Top 5 Finishers
114 lb.- 1. Payton Wells, 740 total. lbs.
114 lb.- 2. Hailey Attaway, 470 lbs.
123 lb.- 2. Sarah Neel, 670 lbs.
123 lb.- 3.Reece Lovelady, 575 lbs.
132 lb.- 4.Yarahi Yanez, 655 lbs.
148 lb.- 1.Tara Wells, 875 lbs.
148 lb.- 2. Violet Eason, 745 lbs.
165 lb.- 1. Reagan Shoffner, 745 lbs.
181 lb.- 4. Citlalli Romero, 715 lbs.
259+ - 1. Cara Thetford, 510 lbs.
Rusk Top 5 Finishers
97 lb. 3. Kaylynn Morris, 435 lbs.
105 lb. 4. Bailey Rawlinson, 455 lbs.
105 lb. 4. Kinsley Chandler, 400 lbs.
114 lb. 3. Caris Jenkins, 455 lbs.
114 lb. 4. Ainsley Oliver, 450 lbs.
132 lb. 1. Claire Tipton, 835 lbs.
165 lb. 4. Ainslee Vargas, 590 lbs.
198 lb. 1. Briley King, 900 lbs.
220 lb. 4. Mattie Oliver, 655 lbs.
259 lb. 1. Brooklyn Brawner, 560 lbs.
New Summerfield Top 5 Finisher
259 lb. 2. Aubree Warren, 475 lbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.