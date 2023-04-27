Troup grad named Female Scholar Athlete of the year at LeTourneau University

LONGVIEW - Former Troup High School volleyball standout Natalie Davenport has received many awards for her outstanding play as a member of the LeTourneau University volleyball team throughout the past-four seasons.
On Monday she was honored as one of the top student-athletes at the Longview university.
Davenport, the daughter of Dickey and Kim Davenport, was recognized as the LeTourneau University Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Davenport has earned a business degree from LeTourneau and is now working on her Master's of Business Administration degree.
She finished with an impressive 3.97 grade point average as an undergraduate.
During her volleyball playing days at LeTourneau, Davenport, a setter, was voted as a two-time American Southwest Conference (ASC) Academic All-Conference team member.
She also was named as a member of the College Sports Communicators All-District team this year.
Davenport ranks second all-time in career assists (2,254) at LeTourneau where she averaged 6.06 assists per set.
Some of her other awards include being named( twice) to the ASC All-East Division squad and earning the 2019 ASC East Division Freshman of the Year accolade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.