Troup hands Harmony its first loss of the season

TROUP — Troup knocked Harmony from the undefeated ranks on Friday night at Tiger Stadium by claiming a come-from-behind, 28-22, win over the Eagles.
Harmony led 16-8 at halftime, but the Tigers owned the final half by outscoring their guests, 20-6.
Troup moved to 6-2, 2-2 with the win, while Harmony is now 6-1 2-1.
Kevin Pierce had a 100-yard rushing night (23 carries) and one touchdown, while Bracey Cover was the Tigers' leading receiver. Cover caught three passes for 132 yards, which included a touchdown.
Logan Womack had two grabs for 55 yards and a touchdown.
In addition to passing for 142 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Grayson Hearon added a rushing touchdown for Troup.
Many Tigers had key roles in generating the win, according to the Troup coaching staff.
Tanner Keys' 40-yard kick off return set the Tigers' game-win drive up nicely.
Defensive standouts for the Tigers included Kaden Mahoney (17 tackles), John Barton (13 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass break up), Charles Boyd (13 tackles), Womack (12 tackles) and Keys (11 tackles, 1 interception), and Ty Loveland (6 tackles, 1 interception).
Troup is scheduled to visit Grand Saline on Friday.
