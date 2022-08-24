Troup hands state-ranked Rusk a 3-1 loss, Blanton explodes for 15 kills

RUSK - The Troup Lady Tiger volleyball team strolled into Eagle Coliseum in Rusk Tuesday night and handed No. 18-ranked Rusk a 3-1 loss.
Troup improved to 14-4 as a result of the win, while the Lady Eagles dropped to 11-7.
Troup won the first two games (25-22, 26-22) before the Lady Eagles got back into the match by capturing Game 3, 25-18.
The Lady Tigers got back on track in the fourth game and won by a 25-20 score to sew up the victory.
Bailey Blanton gave the Lady Eaglse fits by collecting 15 kills, three assists, two aces and three digs.
Chloie Haugeberg tossed in five kills, five aces, two digs and a block while Qhenja Jordan added five spikes, seven assists, three service aces and four digs for the winners.
Troup was led in assists by Tara Wells with 23 - she also came away with three spikes and a dig.
Karsyn Williamson tallied 11 digs and two assists for the Maroon and White.
