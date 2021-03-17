LAKE PALESTINE — The bass were biting, at least for several members of the Troup High School Bass Anglers Club, last weekend on Lake Palestine, where the Troup anglers won two tournaments in as many days.
On Saturday, Troup won the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) East Division tournament, which drew 128 teams.
The team of Cooper Reid and Tucker Howell from Troup came in first place with five fish weighing 19.91 pounds.
Reid and Howell had almost three pounds more fish than the runners-up from Brownsboro.
In sixth place from Troup was the pairing of Dalton Smith and Jace Lovelady. The duo weighed in five fish that tipped the scales at 15.80 pounds.
Coming in 26th place was Troup's Colby Turner and Ty Lovelady, who had three fish totaling 10.78 pounds.
Layne Boyer and Brayden Vess also caught three fish. Their weight totaled 4.90 pounds, which put the pair in 62nd place.
A total of 291 fish were caught, with 290 being released back into the waters. The average fish came in at 2.54 pounds.
This was team Troup's second tournament win of the season.
Fishermen from Troup caught nearly 49 pounds of bass collectively.
On Sunday the THSBA held a tournament that was originally scheduled for Feb. 20 on Lake Palestine. That tourney was postponed due to inclement weather.
Once again, the Troup anglers won first place, thanks in part to a record-setting catch by Tucker Howell.
Howell set a new Junior Record for the biggest bass caught on Lake Palestine, with a 10.15-pound whopper. He also garnered the Big Bass Award.
Reid and Howell came in first place, with catches tallying 24.72 pounds for five fish.
Coming in third place were Troup fishermen Turner and Ty Lovelady, who hauled in five fish weighing 21.19 pounds.
In 19th place was Smith and Jace Lovelady. That pairing caught five bass weighing 12.93 pounds.
In 44th place was Trevor Padilla, who had two fish for 7.49 pounds.
Finishing in the 62nd position was the team of Joseph Salgado and Payton Elliott. Salgado-Elliott hauled in two fish totaling 5.23 pounds.
Troup's Dalton Plunkett came in 68th, with one fish weighing 4.49 pounds.
The pairing of Boyer and Vess wound up in 74th place, having one fish that tipped the scales at 2.26 pounds.
One-hundred twenty-three teams were out on the water on Sunday.
A total of 268 fish were caught, with all but two being released.
The average weight of the fish reeled in was 2.5 pounds.
Team Troup will now advance to regionals, which are scheduled for April 17 at Lake of the Pines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.