Troup High School reveals homecoming court members

TROUP – Four senior boys and an equal number of senior girls have been selected as members of the 2023 Troup Homecoming Court.
Conner Boyd, Trae Davis, Grayson Hearon and Cooper Reid, all members of the Tiger football team, are included in a group that the homecoming king will be elected from.
Reid was seriously injured in a game against Buffalo last year and is continuing to recover from those
injuries.
Reid is included on the varsity roster this season and his #22 jersey is proudly on display along the sidelines at each Tiger game.
Troup’s homecoming queen will either be Bailey Blanton, Trisha Dunnahoe, Ashja Franklin or Savannah Howard.
Junior class homecoming court members are Carson Davenport, Kaden Mayo, Emory Cover and Payton Wells.
Trae Anderson, Billy Borja, Maddie Braswell and McKenzie Weaver are the sophomore court members.
Freshman royalty include Logan Chambers, Brett Wells, Addlyne Burks and Shiloh Sluder.
Troup will host Omaha-Paul Pewitt at 7:30 p.m. on September 15, in the school’s annual homecoming game.
