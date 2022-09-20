Troup included in #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll

Kevin Piece is pictured running the football for Troup during a recent game. Head coach Sam Wells' Tigers (3-1) came in at No. 15 in the #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A/2A/TAPPS) this week.

 Progress file photo by Alan Luce

The 3-1 Troup Tigers are included in this week's #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A/2A/TAPPS).

The Tigers checked in at No. 15 after last week's 60-56 win over Omaha-Paul Pewitt. Troup collected 27 points.

The top five teams in the small school poll are Timpson (12 first place votes, 208 points), Mount Vernon (2, 198), Malakoff (177), Price-Carlisle (148) and Winnsboro (147).

All of the aforementioned teams are 4-0 except for Malakoff, who is 3-1.

In the Class 6A/5A/4A poll, Longview 13, 209) sits at the top, followed by Carthage (1, 197), Gilmer (182), Texas High (168) and Pleasant Grove (150).

The top three outfits sport 4-0 records, while the number four and five teams are 3-1.

Following its first loss of the year last week to Alvarado, the Rusk Eagles dropped from No. 7 to No. 11 this week. The Eagles garnered 71 points.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

Class 6A/5A/4A

School 1st Pl. Votes-Points     Record

1-Longview (13) 209             4-0

2-Carthage (1)     197           4-0

3-Gilmer              182           4-0

4-Texas High        168           3-1

5-Pleasant Grove  150           3-1

6- Whitehouse      113           4-0

7-Lufkin               112           3-1

8-Chapel Hill          95            2-2

9- Lindale              90            2-2

10-Kilgore              83            2-2

11-Rusk                 71            3-1

12-Marshall            60            2-2

13-Liberty Eylau     55            4-0

14-Center              39            3-1

15-Hallsville           28            3-1

Class 3A/2A/TAPPS

1-Timpson (12)     208           4-0  

2-Mount Vernon (2) 198         4-0

3-Malakoff              177         3-1

4-Carlisle               148         4-0

5-Winnsboro           147         4-0

6-Beckville              135        3-1

7-Daingerfield         113        2-2

8-West Rusk            96         2-2

9-Tatum                  90         2-2

10-Joaquin              67         2-1

11-Grace Comm.     56         4-0

12-Jefferson            54         3-1

13-Atlanta               44         3-1

14-Corrigan-Cam.    43         4-0

15-Troup                 27         3-1 

