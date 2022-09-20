Troup included in #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll

The 3-1 Troup Tigers are included in this week's #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A/2A/TAPPS).
The Tigers checked in at No. 15 after last week's 60-56 win over Omaha-Paul Pewitt. Troup collected 27 points.
The top five teams in the small school poll are Timpson (12 first place votes, 208 points), Mount Vernon (2, 198), Malakoff (177), Price-Carlisle (148) and Winnsboro (147).
All of the aforementioned teams are 4-0 except for Malakoff, who is 3-1.
In the Class 6A/5A/4A poll, Longview 13, 209) sits at the top, followed by Carthage (1, 197), Gilmer (182), Texas High (168) and Pleasant Grove (150).
The top three outfits sport 4-0 records, while the number four and five teams are 3-1.
Following its first loss of the year last week to Alvarado, the Rusk Eagles dropped from No. 7 to No. 11 this week. The Eagles garnered 71 points.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
Class 6A/5A/4A
School 1st Pl. Votes-Points Record
1-Longview (13) 209 4-0
2-Carthage (1) 197 4-0
3-Gilmer 182 4-0
4-Texas High 168 3-1
5-Pleasant Grove 150 3-1
6- Whitehouse 113 4-0
7-Lufkin 112 3-1
8-Chapel Hill 95 2-2
9- Lindale 90 2-2
10-Kilgore 83 2-2
11-Rusk 71 3-1
12-Marshall 60 2-2
13-Liberty Eylau 55 4-0
14-Center 39 3-1
15-Hallsville 28 3-1
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
1-Timpson (12) 208 4-0
2-Mount Vernon (2) 198 4-0
3-Malakoff 177 3-1
4-Carlisle 148 4-0
5-Winnsboro 147 4-0
6-Beckville 135 3-1
7-Daingerfield 113 2-2
8-West Rusk 96 2-2
9-Tatum 90 2-2
10-Joaquin 67 2-1
11-Grace Comm. 56 4-0
12-Jefferson 54 3-1
13-Atlanta 44 3-1
14-Corrigan-Cam. 43 4-0
15-Troup 27 3-1
