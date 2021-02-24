Troup linebacker earns spot on TSWA all-state squad

BRYAN — Kaden Mahoney, a 5'-9”, 155 lb., junior linebacker at Troup High School has been named to the Texas Sports Writer's Association Class 3A All-State football team. Mahoney, who was coached by John Eastman at Troup, was an honorable mention choice.
Hallettsville running back Jonathon Brooks and Canadian linebacker Ethan Jackson are the players of the year on the elite squad.
Brooks, who signed with the University of Texas, rushed for 3,530 yards with 62 touchdowns for the Division I runner-up. He also had 17 receptions for 319 yards and three scores. He rushed for 1,749 yards and 27 TDs in just the playoffs.
Jackson had 158 tackles, 30 of them for losses in leading Canadian to the Division II title.
Jim Ned’s Matt Fanning was the coach of the year, leading his team to the Division I title.
