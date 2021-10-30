Troup locks up playoff berth with 42-6 win over Quitman

TROUP — The Troup Tigers drubbed Quitman 42-6 on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium Friday.
The win assured the Tigers (7-3, 3-3), who have completed their regular season, of a post-season berth.
If Arp beats Grand Saline nest week, Troup will be the third place team in the district. Should Grand Saline prevail at home, the Tigers will head to the playoffs as the fourth place outfit.
Quitman's record dipped to 4-5, 1-4 following the loss.
Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
